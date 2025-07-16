Shocker: Ye Fans Demand Refunds After Messy Shanghai Concert, Allegedly

Ye might want to rethink his approach to live performances. He left fans demanding a refund after a very messy show in Shanghai.

Page Six is reporting that the artist formerly known as Kanye West apparently stunk it up at Shanghai Stadium. According to several individuals who attended the show, things were off to a rocky start before the show started. Several people claimed that the “Stronger” rapper started the festivities about 45 minutes late. Upon commencing, attendees were surprised to see that he was blatantly lip syncing the majority of the set with one fan saying “his microphone must have been up less than 20% of the time.”

But wait, it gets worse. Apparently, midway into the performance, Ye left the stage altogether and disappeared for about 20 minutes while songs like “Wolves” continued to play on. The crowd was left so frustrated that they started chanting “refund” in Chinese. As expected, ticket goers proceeded to fry him on social media. “I could have just played your music at home man. Came to see u perform????” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another user gave a blow by blow of the show and closed things out with a post directly tagging Ye. “You should not tour. It’s not for you. Stick to the studio. Drop surprise albums and be that guy. I’m the biggest supporter of (most of) your work. You waste people’s time, excitement and money by pretending that you’re a performer.”

Source: HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty

While Ye nor his representatives have yet to address the show, the rapper did take the time out to thank those who did attend. “Thank you to my fans in China and the Chinese government. The energy was amazing Love all of you forever. Can’t wait till the next show,” he wrote. Ye continues his world tour with stops in Slovakia and Korea.

