Max B, one of the most prolific and influential rappers to emerge, is still behind bars and eyeing a release from prison this coming fall. In a new chat with the Drink Champs, Max B shared that he and former rival Jim Jones have patched up their differences, and he’s primarily focused on his freedom and family.

Max B called into the Drink Champs with host N.O.R.E. and the two discussed Biggavelli’s career, his influence on rappers like Wiz Khalifa and Drake, and his current outlook on life after serving 16 years. It was long thought that the rift between Max and Jones was irreparable, and the mudslinging between the two got intense. Without rehashing what was said, we can confirm Max B didn’t pull punches at the height of his feud with Jones.

Max explained that the path towards squashing the beef occurred after his longtime colleague, French Montana, mended things with Jones. That, in turn, allowed him to see the value in reconnecting with Jones and allowing this to progress peacefully.

“Jim said a bunch of hard sh*t about me. So, we all say hard sh*t about each other,” Max B explained. “Jim done wished me dead, all type of sh*t. It’s all good. Listen, man. It’s love, man. I want to start over. I’m a new man. I’m a married man. I got four kids.”

Max continued, “Like, I’m on a whole different time right now, my n*ga I’m out here to get my money and ride out into the sunset with this sh*t. It’s in there for me, though. I’m going tell you that. So that’s the goal.:

N.O.R.E. followed up by asking Max if he regretted the negative path he and Jones’ relationship took. As expected, Max Biggavelli stood tall in all of his decisions and has used the time to learn from the past mistakes.

“We was out here young, bro. Everybody did wild sh*t,” Max said of the beef. “Ain’t nobody motherf*ckin’ perfect, my n*gga.”

Check out the clip from Max B sitting with N.O.R.E. of Drink Champs below.

Photo: Screenshot / Drink Champs

Owww: Max B Says He & Jim Jones Squashed Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com