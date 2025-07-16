News

Sean “Diddy” Combs Enrolls In Domestic Violence, Drug Abuse Programs

As he awaits sentencing this fall on prostitution charges, Sean "Diddy" Combs entered domestic violence and drug abuse programs.

Published on July 16, 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs is on the path of rehabbing not only his image but also doing away with some of his past behaviors. A new report says that Diddy has entered a program addressing domestic violence and another for drug abuse as part of his journey behind bars.

TMZ reports that Sean “Diddy” Combs entered the aforementioned programs recently, according to sources close to the outlet. It isn’t known exactly when Diddy took on the classes, but it comes in the wake of his recent trial, where he was found guilty on two counts of prostitution charges.

To be specific, those sources say that the Bad Boy Records mogul entered the STOP program, and the drug abuse program is the one enacted by Dr. Harry K. Wexler. It was also added i the reporting that Combs entered the Wexler program shortly before he was arrested.

Diddy’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 3.

