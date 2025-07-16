Akon Responds To Akon City Setback Rumors: “The Project Is Still Moving Forward”

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Akon is shutting down rumors that his dream project, “Akon City,” has been scrapped.

The ambitious city, first unveiled in 2018, was pitched as a cutting-edge, crypto-powered hub designed to transform Africa’s future. The plan included a massive 550-hectare development near Mbodiene, Senegal, and was expected to be a blend of high-tech innovation and cultural revival, with some even calling it a “real-life Wakanda.”

Earlier this month, a report from the North Africa Post hit hard, claiming the Senegalese government had decided to pull the plug, citing delays and financial struggles. It was also suggested that Sapco-Senegal, a state-owned developer, would now move in to build hotels, apartments, and a marina on the land instead. Fans of the project were left disheartened, fearing the worst.

However, Akon isn’t backing down. Speaking to TMZ in New York City, he firmly stated that the project is far from over, despite the online chatter. “The impact that it’s gonna do for Africa is shaking up a lot of agendas,” he said, calling the negative reports part of a campaign to discredit the initiative. Akon insists big projects like this don’t happen overnight, especially in Africa, where there are various interests at play. “It’s not gonna stop,” he added, reassuring followers that “Akon City” is still very much in motion.

For now, though, when exactly the city will be finished is still up in the air.

