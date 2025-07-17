Juice Wrld’s Former Mansion Linked To Double Murder In LA

Source: Rolling Stone / Getty

A former mansion once owned by the late rapper Juice Wrld is now tied to a tragic double-murder case in Los Angeles.

The victims, Robin Kaye, a music supervisor for American Idol, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found dead at the house on Monday. Both had been shot in the head and were declared dead at the scene. The crime has shocked many, especially because the mansion used to belong to Chicago rapper Juice Wrld, who passed away in 2019 under heartbreaking circumstances.

Juice Wrld, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, was only 21 years old when he died. He became famous for his raw, emotional lyrics about love, mental health, and struggles with drugs. His big hit, “Lucid Dreams”, made him a star in 2018. But Juice’s life ended suddenly on December 8, 2019, when he suffered a seizure after swallowing several Percocet pills at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Authorities were searching his luggage, which they suspected contained drugs and firearms, and the pills caused him to overdose, leading to his death.

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fast forward to Tuesday, when 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian was arrested for the double murder. He’s been charged with killing Kaye and Deluca. Police say security footage from the property shows him climbing over the couple’s fence and entering the house through an unlocked door. He was inside for about 30 minutes before a struggle broke out when Kaye and Deluca returned home, which led to their deaths.

Interestingly, just a few days before the murder, on July 10, police responded to a possible burglary at the same mansion. No signs of forced entry were found at that time, but it raises the question of whether Boodarian was watching the house before the crime. Investigators are still trying to figure out if he knew Kaye or Deluca personally.

The American Idol team, where Kaye had worked since 2009, expressed their sadness over her death, calling her a key member of the show’s family. The case adds to the tragic story of Juice Wrld’s life and death, and now this new layer of tragedy connected to his old home.

Juice Wrld’s Former Mansion Linked To Double Murder In LA was originally published on hiphopwired.com