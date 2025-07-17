Facto? Troy Ave Accused Of Faking Shootout & Robbery
Facto? Troy Ave Accused Of Faking Shootout & Robbery
Rapper Troy Ave is in the spotlight again, and not in a good way.
He’s being accused of faking a shootout and robbery with celebrity chef Geoff Cole. The two posted a dramatic video earlier this week, claiming someone tried to rob them outside Cole’s home in San Diego. In the video, Troy looks like a hero, stepping up to protect his friend from a masked gunman.
Cole posted the clip on Instagram with a detailed caption, saying they had just come back from a successful event and were targeted by someone jealous. He praised Ave for not running and “holding it down.” Sources have told TMZ the whole thing was staged. They say the gunman in the video wasn’t a real threat, and no shots were actually fired.
Police also confirmed that there were no reports of any shooting or robbery in that area at the time.
If true, this could be a major blow to both Ave and Cole. Many people online are already calling it a clout-chasing stunt, basically faking danger just to get attention and praise. Troy Ave has been involved in controversy before, so this adds fuel to the fire.
More news to come as the story develops.
- HHW Exclusive: Day26 Co-Signs Rising R&B Group WANMOR
- Ye AKA Please Take His Phone Shares Unfinished Version Of ‘Bully’ Album
- Yella Beezy Charged With Murder In Connection Death of Texas Rapper MO3
- Fivio Foreign Quietly Locked Up Since January for Gun Incident with Woman
- Party With A Purpose: Actor, Organizer Kendrick Sampson’s Birthday Bash Builds Power & Community
Facto? Troy Ave Accused Of Faking Shootout & Robbery was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Top 10 Hood Beverages
-
Are Donna Summers' Kids Fighting Over Her Fortune?
-
10 Video Vixens Then & Now [PHOTOS]
-
DIRTY DOZEN: Uncle Ruckus' Most Racist Moments
-
Ray J & Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Gained $1.4M In Sales In 6 Weeks
-
GoFundMe Started For Black Man Killed After Being Sucked Into MRI Machine
-
Marlon Wayans: 'A Haunted House' Is Better Than Those Other Bulls**t Parodies! [EXCLUSIVE]
-
Self-Shooter Charleston White Admits To Rape In Disturbing Resurfaced Video