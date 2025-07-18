Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Make Relationship Official

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

It’s official; Megan Thee Stallion is off the market. She and Klay Thompson have hard launched their relationship.

As spotted on Complex, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have confirmed their status. On Wednesday (July 17) the two walked the red carpet together at the Pete & Thomas Foundation inaugural gala in New York City. They were both all smiles with plenty of PDA in sight as they posed for photographs in front of the paparazzi. During the brief appearance, Page Six was able to conduct a quick interview with Tina Snow about the newly formed romance. “I have never dated somebody so kind,” she admitted. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.” Megan Thee Stallion went on to add that “I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

Earlier this month, the “HISS” rapper shared a sexy bikini photo from her recent vacation. While there is no doubt it was a successful thirst trap, her followers quickly spotted a man sitting on a pool chair in the background. Upon zooming in on the visual, they confirmed him as Klay Thompson. Shortly after, the Dallas Maverick player shared some photos of the two kissing but with Meg’s back turned to the camera.

Founded by Megan Thee Stallion, the Pete & Thomas Foundation seeks to catalyze resources for women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities. You can see Klay Thompson and Meg walk the red carpet below.

