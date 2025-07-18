Chris Brown Flips A Classic: New Snippet Samples Usher’s “Nice & Slow”

Source: Mark Davis / Getty

Chris Brown is showing love to a classic R&B hit with a new song teaser that samples Usher’s 1998 slow jam, “Nice & Slow.”

In a short clip shared online, Breezy gives fans a taste of an unreleased track that includes Usher’s famous line, “I’ll freak you right I will.” Chris deepened and slowed down the vocals but it still sounds a lot like the original, but with his own twist and updated production.

This isn’t the first time Chris has sampled or been inspired by an older R&B song. On his track “Hope You Do,” he used the same flow from Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be” and gave it a more modern feel. Chris has always had a way of blending old-school vibes with today’s sound, and fans seem to love when he puts his own spin on the classics.

The teaser comes at a perfect time, as Chris is currently on his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour, which marks 20 years since he dropped his first album. The tour started on June 8 in Amsterdam and is stopping in 49 stadiums across Europe and North America. The North American shows kicked off on July 30 in Miami and include big cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Toronto. The tour will wrap up on October 18 in Memphis.

Fans can expect a high-energy show with all the hits, amazing choreography, and special guests like Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. Due to high demand, Chris added more dates in cities like Detroit, Atlanta, and London. Some ticket packages even include VIP perks like early entry and exclusive merch.

It’s still unclear if this new Usher-inspired track will be officially released soon or performed live on tour, but it has definitely grabbed people’s attention. Chris Brown continues to connect the past with the present, and this latest snippet is another reminder of how well he knows his R&B roots while keeping things fresh.

