Nicki Minaj Contacts Congresswoman Over Alleged TDE Affiliate “Threat”

The online feud between Nicki Minaj and SZA has taken on another dimension, as the rapper reached out to Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, accusing TDE affiliate and DJ MackWop of threatening her along with reaching out to the FBI. The situation began during a livestream that MackWop was holding, and he reacted to the beef with laughter before saying: “Nicki, relax. Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did.”





MackWop was certainly referring to the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, which has now turned into a legal battle as the Canadian superstar has sued Universal Music Group for defamation over Lamar’s Grammy Award-winning single “Not Like Us.” But the Pink Friday rapper took those words as a threat, and tagged the FBI in her response on X, formerly Twitter.



Nicki Minaj reached out to the FBI in another post directed at MackWop. “I want this man investigated right away,” she wrote. “He has ties to other ppl who’ve been a part of very shady business & is now threatening harm as well as admitting to a crime about someone else. Which boy was put in a blender?” She’d compose another post, this time, alleging that he was involved in the prison stabbing of singer Tory Lanez and tagging CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna would respond to the Queens native, quoting the post on X. “Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately,” Rep. Luna responded. “Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon.” Luna, a fervent supporter of President Donald Trump, previously called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Lanez for his conviction in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, citing “flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias.”





Nicki Minaj hasn’t posted anything more about MackWop since the flurry of posts, ending in one where she alleged that he liked to “talk shit then hide behind police.” It’s the latest chapter in her reignited feud with SZA, which began earlier in the week when she claimed that Drake had asked her to appear on his “Rich Baby Daddy” track before mocking SZA for her brief relationship with Drake back in 2009. It’s also not Nicki Minaj’s first dalliance with Republicans, as disgraced former congressman George Santos introduced the Medical Information Nuanced Accountability Judgement (MINAJ) Act in 2023 calling for the prohibition of vaccine mandates.

