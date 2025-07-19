NYPD Officer Charged With Stealing $87K From Elderly Wells Fargo Customers

Source: UCG / Getty

Just when you thought you ran out of reasons to hate on the NYPD, a rookie cop just gave everyone more grounds to give NYPD officers the side-eye, as he’s just been bagged making unauthorized withdrawals from numerous bank accounts while he was working as a branch operations manager at Wells Fargo.

According to CBS News, Officer Yeison Rodriguez Acosta has just been charged with identity theft and grand larceny by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office after he allegedly stole a whopping $87,000 from 14 different bank accounts, which belonged to customers who were mostly in their 70s and above. Taking advantage of the kind of customers who probably wouldn’t be checking their bank accounts regularly either in person or via mobile apps, Acosta would regular make withdrawals from said accounts while working at the Wells Fargo branch in Rye Brook between May 2024 and June 2025.

Using their money to live a lavish lifestyle including luxury cars, vacations and even fitness programs, such as Booty by Jacks (health is wealth, y’all), Acosta’s luck ultimately ran out and he is now facing a 30-count complaint as a employee of the NYPD.

CBS News reports:

“Some of the victims didn’t know that their accounts were compromised until the detectives went and told them,” Rye Public Safety Commissioner Michael Kopy said.

Kopy said detectives spent months working the case against Rodriguez Acosta, who is assigned to the NYPD’s 48th Precinct. CBS News New York saw him leave the Bronx stationhouse after cleaning out his locker Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a black eye on the profession, but just one individual. There are tens of thousands of police officers across the country who do a good job every day,” Kopy said.

Though Acosta is now facing the full force of the law, prosecutors are already looking at the suspect, well, suspect as he’s given them multiple addresses he can be reached at including one that even the NYPD wasn’t aware of. Something like that never bolds well for anyone involved in such legal proceedings.

“The defendant’s brazen conduct, as alleged, does a disservice to his colleagues in law enforcement, who wear the badge honorably and took the same oath to protect and serve,” District Attorney Susan Cacace said in an earlier statement. “My administration will work to ensure that Mr. Rodriguez Acosta is held accountable for his alleged crimes and that the victims in this case are made whole.”

Though the judge didn’t order a monitoring device be placed on Acosta, he did have him surrender his passport in case he decided to try to flee the country.

That man is running off on the plug, b. He’s about to put that Booty by Jacks fitness program to work!

