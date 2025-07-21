Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In a recent podcast, Jermaine Dupri shared his thoughts on the breakup of Migos and said he believes Quavo and Offset are better as a duo than on their own.

“The Migos breaking up was a bad situation for Atlanta,” he said. “They was moving, and I think they’re better together anyway, me personally.” He also spoke about how shocked he was when Takeoff died, saying, “It felt crazy to me.” Dupri explained that losing someone like Takeoff didn’t feel real and hit the city hard.

Migos, made up of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, changed the game when they came up. With hits like “Bad and Boujee,” “T-Shirt,” and “Stir Fry,” they helped shape the Atlanta sound and became one of the most popular rap groups of the 2010s. Their catchy ad-libs, and group chemistry made them stand out in the music industry.

After finding success as a group, each member went solo. Quavo dropped “Quavo Huncho” in 2018, which showed off his melodic style. Offset released “Father of 4” in 2019, a more personal album that talked about his family and life struggles. While both had some good moments, their solo careers didn’t quite hit the same level as Migos did as a group.

In 2022, Quavo and Takeoff released a joint album called *Only Built for Infinity Links*, just weeks before Takeoff was sadly killed. The tragedy made things even more tense between Quavo and Offset. Although they reunited for a surprise performance at the 2023 BET Awards to honor Takeoff, their relationship still seems distant. They did come together again recently to celebrate what would have been Takeoff’s 31st birthday.

Jermaine Dupri’s opinion reflects what many fans feel. Quavo and Offset are both talented, but together, they had a special spark that helped take their careers and Atlanta’s rap scene to another level. As solo artists, they’re solid, but as a team, they were something greater.

Jermaine Dupri Says Quavo & Offset Shine Brighter Together Than Apart was originally published on hiphopwired.com