Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Project Pat’s Son After Months On The Run

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of Patrick Houston Jr., the son of Memphis legend, Project Pat.

Talia Jones was taken into custody and is being charged with helping plan or carry out the murder, known legally as “facilitation of first-degree murder.” Houston Jr. was shot and killed in January on Ketchum Road in Memphis. His death shocked many in the community, especially because of his connection to Project Pat, a well-known local rapper and the older brother of Juicy J.

Investigators from the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked Jones to Minneapolis. When they found her, officials say she resisted arrest at first but was eventually caught without any major issues. Jones will be sent back to Tennessee to face the charges. Police haven’t shared many details yet about exactly how she was involved, but the charge suggests she played some role in helping whoever pulled the trigger.

The case is still under investigation, and authorities haven’t said whether more arrests are coming. For now, Jones is the only person charged in connection with Houston Jr.’s death. His murder has left a deep impact on his family and the Memphis community. As the investigation continues, many are hoping for answers and justice.

More news to come as the story develops.

