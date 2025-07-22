Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Gets Life For Rape & Trafficking Charges

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out, whose real name is John Michael Hakeem Gibson, has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of rape, sex trafficking, and leading a criminal group.

The charges came from a month-long trial where prosecutors said he used his fame and money to control and abuse women, forcing them into prostitution. Along with life in prison, Ca$h Out also got an extra 70 years, though some of those sentences will run at the same time and won’t add more years.

He now has to register as a sex offender, stay away from certain areas in Atlanta, and can’t have any contact with his victims or their families. In court, several victims spoke out about how the rapper hurt them. They shared painful stories of being abused, controlled, and suffering from PTSD, anxiety, and depression. One victim said she still fears he might come after her. The parents of another victim said he used his fame to take advantage of their daughter and destroy lives.

Even after being found guilty, Ca$h Out claimed he didn’t do any of it. The ATL rapper said the jury made a mistake and that the victims were pressured to lie. Comparing himself to Jesus, saying he was wrongly accused.

His lawyer asked the judge for a 30-year sentence instead of life, saying prosecutors had once offered a 25-year deal that Ca$h Out turned down because he wanted to go to trial. The lawyer also argued it wouldn’t be fair to punish him more just because he chose to fight the charges in court. But the judge gave him the harshest sentence possible, bringing his rap career to a permanent end.

