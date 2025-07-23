Source: Meg Oliphant / Getty

Waka Flocka might have just gotten his wake up call. He and his entourage were asked to leave a Hamptons hot spot when the staff failed to recognize how important he is.

Page Six is exclusively reporting that Waka Flocka had a small incident over the weekend when he and his entourage attempted to enter the Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY. Known for their celebrity appeal and waterfront location, the boutique hotel has been a popular hotspot in the Hamptons area for 15 years. According to the celebrity website the “No Hands” rapper pulled up the establishment as fire marshals had closed off the front door to the public. He and 14 other individuals attempted to bypass the front door by going to a side entrance. A security guard saw them and promptly told them they couldn’t enter the property that way.

Waka Flocka took umbrage with the security guard and proceeded to curse the man out to his face. “Waka berated the guard,” an unnamed individual told Page Six. “He was saying, “Go f**k yourself, you’re a d**k. He said “f**k a thousand times” they added. Apparently another security guard stepped in an effort to mediate the back and forth and was told “your size doesn’t intimidate us” by one of the people with the MC.

Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Waka Flocka and his people were let into the establishment. But it seems the “Grove St. Party” talent was still not happy and went back outside to yell at the security guard some more. He was accompanied by some of his crew of which one is said to have hurled homophobic slurs at the guard. Management tried to calm them down but Waka wasn’t having it. “I’m worth $20 million. Do you know who I am?” he shouted. That moment seemed to be the point of no return for the staff and the Surf Lodge asked him and his team to leave.

Waka Flocka has yet to comment on the matter.

Waka Flocka Kicked Out Of Hamptons Hot Spot, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com