Fo’ Swanzizzle: Snoop Dogg Buys Into Welsh Soccer Team

Snoop Dogg is the latest American star to jump into the world of UK football, becoming part-owner of Welsh team Swansea City.

Uncle Snoop follows other big names like Tom Brady, Ryan Reynolds, and Rob McElhenney, who have also invested in British clubs. In a fun video announcing the news, Snoop said, “I’ve worn a lot of kits in my life. But now I’m looking for a kit that fits. The kit with the hit. I’m talking about Swansea City. I’m not a player, I’m an owner.” He called Swansea the “underdogs” and said they feel like him, real, gritty, and proud.

Snoop added that he’s always loved football (soccer), and feels a real connection to the club and the city. “This is a proud, working-class place, a team that fights back, just like me,” he said. “I’m proud to be part of Swansea City, and I’m going to do all I can to help.”

Swansea City said they’re excited to have him on board. They pointed out that Snoop has been into football for years, he was even a FIFA video game ambassador, and he’s often been spotted wearing soccer jerseys from around the world. With Snoop Dogg now part of the team’s ownership, Swansea City could be getting a serious boost in attention, both on and off the field. Expect more eyes on the club, and maybe a bit more swagger at the Liberty Stadium.

