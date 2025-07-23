No Lifeguard Was On Duty When Malcolm-Jamal Warner Drowned
The world is still reeling following the tragic loss of actor/musician/poet Malcolm-Jamal Warner as the result of a drowning accident while vacationing in Costa Rica. New details are emerging, providing more insight into the factors that may have contributed to his death.
Spotted on TMZ, no lifeguard was on duty when Malcolm-Jamal Warner was swept away by a strong current, causing him to drown at Costa Rica’s Playa Grande beach.
Costa Rica’s volunteer lifeguard group, the Caribbean Guard, stated in a Facebook post that lifeguards used to patrol Playa Grande in recent years regularly, but due to a lack of resources, they had no lifeguards present at the beach.
The post also describes Playa Grande as a “challenging beach,” and numerous signs in both English and Spanish warn swimmers of potential drowning risks.
The Caribbean Guard also points to a spike in incidents at another beach, Playa Negra, as well as Chiquita, which is notorious for its strong currents, as a reason for a shift in resources.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Was Swimming With His 8-Year-Old Daughter
This story could have been even more dramatic, according to an ABC News report. Warner was also swimming with his 8-year-old daughter, and they were both spotted by nearby surfers.
One surfer used his surfboard to get Warner’s daughter safely to shore, while a lifeguard brought Warner and another individual to shore.
CPR was administered to The Cosby Show star for 45 minutes, but he could not be resuscitated.
Our thoughts are with Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s family and friends.
