Cardi B Faces Lawsuit Over Las Vegas Microphone Throwing Incident
Cardi B is being sued by a woman who says the rapper threw a microphone at her during a performance in Las Vegas in 2023.
The woman is accusing the NY star of assault and battery over the incident. According to reports, Cardi had asked the crowd to throw water at her to cool down. One fan nearby threw water at her, which seemed to upset Cardi. In response, she threw her microphone into the crowd, hitting the woman who is now suing.
Police looked into the incident at the time but decided not to press any charges. The moment went viral on social media, with people talking about Cardi’s actions and the fan’s reaction.
The lawsuit comes just as Cardi B is getting ready to drop her long-awaited second album, “Am I The Drama?“, after a seven-year wait since her first album, “Invasion of Privacy“. Cardi recently announced that the album will be released on September 19th, saying on Instagram that the time has finally come. She described the album as a reflection of the past seven years, filled with “love, life, and loss.”
The album will feature her big hits like “Up,” “WAP,” and “Outside.” Some fans were confused about why songs like “WAP” and “Up,” which came out a few years ago, are included. Cardi addressed this on X (formerly Twitter), saying that both songs are still hugely popular with her fans and deserve to be part of the album.
As Bardi gears up for her album release and deals with the lawsuit, she’s definitely staying in the spotlight, both for her music and her bold personality.
Cardi B Faces Lawsuit Over Las Vegas Microphone Throwing Incident was originally published on hiphopwired.com
