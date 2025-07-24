50 Cent Trolls Dave Blunts, Sparks Heated Diss Track Clash

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

50 Cent and Dave Bunts having beef was not on our bingo card in 2025.

The beef between 50 Cent and Dave Blunts kicked off when 50 Cent posted a photo of Blunts on IG, along with a threatening message: “Ye this ya manz, if I catch him I’m pushing down the stairs.” It wasn’t clear why 50 Cent decided to go after Blunts, but his history of online trolling made it feel like just another round of his usual antics.

Blunts didn’t just let the comment slide. He quickly fired back with a savage Instagram post, making fun of 50 Cent’s weight loss for his 2011 film “All Things Fall Apart”. In the post, Blunts pointed out that 50 lost all that weight for a movie that “nobody watched.” It was a direct hit at both 50’s appearance and his acting career.

Blunts wasn’t done. The next day, he dropped a diss track aimed straight at 50 Cent. In the song, he throws shade at 50’s real name, Curtis Jackson, and even goes after his personal life. One line in particular, “Heard ya baby mama caught a c—mshot, nine times, that’s 50 Cent,” shows just how deep Blunts is digging.

It’s clear both artists are in it for the long haul, with 50 Cent using his IG to troll and Blunts responding with lyrics that go for the jugular. Whether this beef will cool off or blow up even more is still up in the air, but for now, the battle is on.

