Report: Trump’s Name Appears Multiple Times In Epstein Files, Allegedly

A bombshell report has lent more fuel to the fire that President Donald Trump is desperately trying to put out concerning the files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, confirming that he was told that his name appears in the files multiple times. The report from The Wall Street Journal contradicts a claim by Trump last week that he was told by Attorney General Pam Bondi that his name wasn’t in the files.



“In May, Bondi and her deputy informed the president at a meeting in the White House that his name was in the Epstein files,” per the reporting by The Wall Street Journal citing unnamed officials, who went on to also say that “it was a routine briefing that covered a number of topics and that Trump’s appearance in the documents wasn’t the focus.” Other high-profile officials in the Trump administration were also named in the files, but the Journal said that there were no plans to release more files.



The contradiction is sure to spur more anger from supporters of the administration, who have been publicly frustrated since a memo from Bondi’s office stated that there would be no further investigation into the death of Epstein. Epstein died in federal custody in 2019, with the incident being the source of conspiracy theories related to the sex trafficking of teenage girls which he was set to go to trial for. His death was ruled a suicide. Maxwell’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in the crimes.



Trump has attacked the newspaper relentlessly since it had published an article detailing the contents of an alleged letter from Trump to Epstein for his birthday in 2003, which contained sexually suggestive material. He filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, for defamation as well as banning a reporter from the paper from boarding Air Force One for a press trip to Scotland.



Democrats and Republicans have also pressed the White House for answers, reportedly subpeonaing Maxwell for a deposition at a federal detention center on August 11, according to The Guardian. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has joined other Republicans in the chamber, however, in resisting the push for more of the files to be released including sending the House home early for its summer break.



