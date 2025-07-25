GloRilla Snaps On Police Following Drugs Arrest

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Memphis rapper GloRilla is speaking out after being arrested on felony drug charges, even though her house had just been broken into.

While she was in Indianapolis performing at the WNBA All-Star Game, police were called to her Georgia home because of a reported burglary. During the investigation, officers say they found a “significant amount of marijuana” in her bedroom closet. Instead of just focusing on the break-in, police arrested Glo and charged her with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance. Sheriff Ron Freeman said she was clearly a victim of the burglary, but that the law still had to be enforced in all parts of the case.

After being released on bond, GloRilla took to social media to express her anger. “CRAZY My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA All-Star game, and instead of focusing on finding the Suspects, they focus on some cannabis,” she wrote. She made it clear she wasn’t at home when it happened, and said it was unfair that she was the one who ended up getting arrested.

Her lawyer, Drew Findling, also criticized the police, saying the situation showed how off-track law enforcement priorities have become.

Even with this recent trouble, Big Glo is still doing big things in her music career. She recently became only the second woman ever to headline Hot 107.9 ATL’s Birthday Bash, a major event in Atlanta’s Hip-Hop scene. Fans are still supporting her as she continues to drop hit after hit, but many are also questioning how the situation was handled, especially when the real crime was the home invasion.

