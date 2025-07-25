Source: POLO RALPH LAUREN / Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren continues to tell an inclusive story about the American dream. They have launched an Oak Bluffs collection honoring the historic Black community in Massachusetts.

As per Hype Beast the global apparel company has announced a limited-edition capsule that shines a bright light on the historically Black community in Martha’s Vineyard, MA of the same name. Famous for their gingerbread cottages and the Flying Horses Carousel, the oldest operating in the country, this vibrant summer getaway also serves as culturally significant location for African Americans. To which the Polo Ralph Lauren brand taken the opportunity to bring their partnership with historically Black colleges (HBCUs) to life once again.

As expected, every piece plays a role in telling an interconnected story of heritage and family. Included in the collection are ready to wear items ranging from fine tailoring, knits, jackets and various accessories. While each selection has a unique point of difference the Souvenir Jacket is sure to be one of the more in popular offerings. Featuring diamond stitching on the front and an embroidered map of the island on the back, this jacket blends maritime and collegiate elements effortlessly. Other noteworthy items include the College Sweaters made for both Morehouse and Spelman, respectively.

“This collection is about more than a charming coastal town” said Ralph Lauren in a formal statement. “Oak Bluffs’ unique history, traditions and sense of community deeply inspire me and speak to what we are all searching for – a place where you can be free, uncontrived, joyful and truly at home.”

The Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection here. You can watch the accompanying documentary A Portrait Of The American Dream: Oak Bluffs below.

Source: POLO RALPH LAUREN / Polo Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Launches Collection Celebrating Oak Bluffs Community was originally published on hiphopwired.com