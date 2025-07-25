Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Post Malone and his former fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, have reached a turning point in their custody battle, as Park has officially dropped her legal petition regarding their daughter.

The move, reported by AllHipHop, brings an end to her attempt to gain joint custody and relocate their child from Utah to Los Angeles. By withdrawing the case “with prejudice,” Park has legally closed the door on bringing it back to court. The pair, who share a daughter born in 2022, had been navigating a tense custody disagreement since earlier this year.

After their split, Park moved to Los Angeles and expressed her desire to bring their daughter with her. Post Malone opposed the move, emphasizing that the child had lived almost entirely in Utah and should remain there.

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Park’s decision to halt the proceedings came just days before a scheduled court hearing, signaling a shift in the ongoing dispute. Despite the legal back-and-forth, Malone has expressed his willingness to find common ground as co-parents. In a recent interview with *CBS Sunday Morning*, he stated, “I want to work together with Jamie so our daughter can spend equal time with both of us.”

The artist also reflected on how becoming a father has profoundly reshaped his life. He spoke candidly about overcoming past struggles, saying that parenthood helped him leave behind unhealthy habits. “Four years ago, I was in a really dark place,” he shared. “Now, everything feels lighter.”

Post Malone is currently in the midst of his *Big Ass Stadium Tour* alongside Jelly Roll. The tour, which began in Salt Lake City, will wrap its U.S. leg in San Francisco before heading overseas through September.

Post Malone’s Ex Ends Custody Dispute Over Their Daughter was originally published on hiphopwired.com