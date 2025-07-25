Source: handout / press handout

The world is finally getting more information on Wu-Tang Clan’s mythical seventh album. The sale price of Once Upon A Time In Shaolin has been disclosed.

As per Hypebeast, the Department of Justice has revealed the price for the one of one project was sold for after it was seized from Martin Shkreli. As part of Bloomberg Magazine’s ongoing “FOIA Files!” series, a feature where they uncover never seen before documents via the Freedom of Information Act, writer Jason Leopold has confirmed Once Upon A Time In Shaolin sold for $2,238,482.30. According to the article, this is the exact dollar amount Martin Shkreli owed to the United States government.

But this information did not come easily, as the seasoned journalist admits he had to file a lawsuit against the DOJ to issue the details behind the auction. “That same month I sued the Department of Justice to compel the agency to release the records,” Leopold wrote. “In January 2022, the US Marshals Service, which handled the sale of the album, sent me 67 pages of documents that included dozens of stunning photographs of the album that had never seen the light of day.”

Originally announced in 2014, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin was an effort by the group to restore respect for music as an art form. Only one copy was made and it was auctioned off in 2015 for $2 million dollars to Martin Shkreli. The American businessman would later land in legal trouble for securities fraud and was forced to forfeit all his assets, which included the Wu-Tang Clan album. You can look through all the documents and photos provided by the Department of Justice here, and view a Forbes vlog about how the album came to be below.

Sale Price Of Wu-Tang’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ Album Disclosed was originally published on hiphopwired.com