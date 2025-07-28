Trump Wants To Prosecute Beyoncé And Kamala Harris Over An ’11 Million Dollar’ Payment That Doesn’t Exist

Source:

Here’s a question: Is the Trump administration taking conspiracy distraction pitches?

Seriously, has the White House considered including on its website a link to offer suggestions for President Donald Trump’s next transparently desperate attempt at turning people’s attention away from the Jeffrey Epstein files debacle and whatever other aspects of his abysmal presidency that he wants flying under our collective radar?

A week ago, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was out here suggesting that President Barack Obama should be prosecuted for “treason” for attempting a “coup” on Trump based on emails that revealed Obama knew Russia hadn’t manipulated the vote count during the 2016 election — which is an allegation neither Obama or any of the reports confirming Russian officials attempt to influence the election, including a 2020 bipartisan Senate report confirmed by then-Republican Senate Intelligence Committee leader Marco Rubio. (You know, that guy who is currently Trump’s Secretary of State.) Trump celebrated this non-bombshell of a non-scandal by posting an AI-generated video showing Obama being arrested for this non-crime, but now that this non-troversy is falling flat, he needs a new target.

So, now Trump is out here talking about prosecuting Beyoncé.

Actually, he’s not just after Beyoncé. Trump wants to slap handcuffs on Al Sharpton, Oprah Winfrey and, for a little MAGA razzle-dazzle, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for ‘expenses,’ to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV “anchor,” Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!” Trump wrote Saturday in yet another unhinged Truth Social post that reveals he has the media literacy of a wet mop and the legal understanding of a wet mop with 34 felonies.

“These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them,” he continued. “All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

You might be wondering where Trump is getting this “Eleven Million” figure from — or any of his numbers for that matter. Well, if I had to take a guess, I’d say he got his numbers from the same database he gets his (fictional) crime rate figures from, or the same reports where he found his evidence that the 2020 election was rigged against him, or the vetted information that “they are eating the dogs…they’re eating the cats.”

The archive of Trump’s demented imagination might be scary, but it has been a near-bottomless source of MAGA misinformation and fodder for MAGA minions who conveniently don’t know anything about how anything works — just like their MAGA messiah. Only now, it appears that Trump is running out of material and scraping the bottom of his barrel of alternative facts pulled directly out of his rust-tinted hind parts.

From CNN:

Federal campaign spending records show a $165,000 payment from the Harris campaign to Beyoncé’s production company, which the campaign listed as a “campaign event production” expense. A Harris campaign spokesperson told Deadline last year that they didn’t pay celebrity endorsers, but were required by law to cover the costs connected to their appearances. Regardless of the merits of this particular $165,000 expenditure, it’s far from an $11 million one. Nobody has ever produced any evidence for the claim of an eight-figure endorsement payment to Beyoncé since the claim that it was “$10 million” began spreading last year among Trump supporters on social media. Fact-check websites FactCheck.org and PolitiFact looked into the “$10 million” claim during the campaign and did not find any basis for it. The White House did not immediately respond to a CNN request late Saturday for any evidence of Trump’s $11 million figure. When Trump previously invoked the baseless figure, during an interview in February, he described his source in the vaguest of terms: “Somebody just showed me something. They gave her $11 million.”

Records also show Oprah’s production company, Harpo Productions, was paid $1 million for a live stream event she helped organize in Michigan for Harris, and Harris’ team also sent $500,000 to Sharpton’s National Action Network, but there are no existing records that come close to confirming the figures cited (or non-cited) by Trump.

Honestly, even if Trump wasn’t outright lying, which he is, the commander-in-quid-pro-quo would still be a hypocrite who seems to be completely forgetting that he staged a whole Tesla infomercial in front of the White House to help out his ex-bosom buddy, Elon Musk.

Anyway, Trump needs help finding new deflections. Hell, I’m not sure if the commander-in-clear-cognitive-decline even remembers that, in May, he had already called for an investigation into Oprah and Queen Bee over their support for Harris and imaginary payments the former presidential candidate made to them and other recording artists.

The Epstein thing just isn’t going away as fast as Trump’s ability to discern facts and reality, or his ability to come up with fresh distractions. Not that crowd sourcing would likely help him any, but, damn, his administration is full of woefully unqualified MAGA dummies who don’t seem to have any other ideas, so it’s worth a try.

