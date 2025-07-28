GloRilla Flips Mugshot Into Merch Following Arrest

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

GloRilla is turning her recent arrest into a bold fashion move.

Big Glo is now selling a black t-shirt with her mugshot on it, taken after she turned herself in to police on July 22. The charges? Possession of marijuana over an ounce and a controlled substance. The shirt costs $40 and is available for pre-order on her website, though fans will have to wait five to six weeks for shipping.

If you don’t want to wait, you might be able to grab one at her shows. At her “GloRilla Glo Bash” concert in Memphis on July 25, the mugshot shirts were being sold at the merch table alongside her usual items.

The whole situation started on July 20, when police responded to a burglary at her home in Georgia. Officers say three people broke in, and someone inside the house fired shots at them. The suspects ran away, and no one was hurt. But when police searched the house, they say they found a “significant amount” of marijuana in her bedroom closet.

Even though GloRilla wasn’t home at the time, she later turned herself in and was released on a $22,260 bond. On July 24, she spoke out on social media, upset that police were focusing on her weed instead of catching the burglars. “CRAZY! My House got Home Invaded… & instead of focusing on finding the Suspects, they focus on some cannabis,” she posted.

Now, she’s using the moment to make a statement — and some money — by putting her mugshot on a shirt. Fans are already showing interest, and it’s clear GloRilla knows how to take a tough situation and turn it into a viral business move.

