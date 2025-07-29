Michael Ward Of ‘Top Boy’ Charged With Rape

Source: VALERY HACHE / Getty

According to reports, actor Michael Ward was charged by the London Metropolitan Police with rape and sexual assault. The announcement of the allegations and the charges were made Friday (July 25). Ward is best known for his lead role as Jamie in the hit Netflix series Top Boy.

According to police officials, Ward is set to appear before the Thames Magistrate Court on Aug. 28. The allegations stem from a victim’s complaint related to an incident in January 2023. Detective Superintendent Scott Ware stated that the focus of law enforcement is on the safety of the woman, whose identity is being kept anonymous. “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward – we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports,” he said.



The 27-year-old is being officially charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. In the wake of the news, when reporters reached out to the Olivia Bell Management agency in the United Kingdom, an employee stated: “We no longer represent him.” Ward is still represented by CAA in the United States.



Ward starred in the hit series about drug gangs in East London alongside actors Kano and Ashley Waters. He also starred in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology film series for the BBC in 2020, which earned him a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He would win a BAFTA Rising Star Award that same year. He earned another nomination for his role in the Sam Mendes drama Empire of Light, where he starred alongside Academy Award winner Olivia Colman.



The Spanish Town, Jamaica, native also starred in another Netflix project, The Old Guard (2022) as well as the Ari Aster satirical Western released this year and set during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eddington. Ward also worked with Jeymes Samuel, having a role in The Harder They Fall director’s most recent film, The Book of Clarence.

