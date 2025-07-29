Source: U1 Summit / iOne

We recently caught up with rising New York rapper Bay Swag to talk about his latest project, “Damaged Thoughts“.

The raw, introspective release blends street stories with emotional depth and features heavy hitters like Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Cash Cobain, and more. During the interview, Bay Swag opened up about how his standout track with Meek Mill came to life.

“It felt good working with him. I’ve been around (Meek) for a very long time, but that’s still my big bro. He’s a legend and is one of my favorite artists. To do a song with him, that sh*t was everything.”

Swag also took the opportunity to break down the growing buzz around “Sexy Drill,” a subgenre he and frequent collaborator Cash Cobain pioneered. When asked about his “Sexy Drill Mt. Rushmore,” Swag didn’t hesitate to name himself, Cash Cobain, Chow Lee, & a few more as the faces of the movement. An innovative twist on drill music that blends melodic vibes with raw street energy.

As for what’s next, Bay Swag is keeping the momentum going with his follow-up single “Drank” featuring 42 Dugg, a bouncy, syrupy anthem that follows the viral success of “Fisherrr.” With Damaged Thoughts, Bay Swag proves he’s more than a trend; he’s building momentum.

Check out the full interview below:

Bay Swag Breaks Down His “Sexy Drill” Mt.Rushmore (HHW Exclusive) was originally published on hiphopwired.com