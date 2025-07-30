Kodak Black Is Right At DJ Khaled’s Head Top, “F*ck DJ Khaled”

Source: Lisa Dragani / Getty

Kodak Black has taken a surprising shot at DJ Khaled.

During a livestream with internet personality N3on, Kodak played an unreleased song that included the line, “F*ck DJ Khaled.” Yak didn’t explain why he said it or what led to the diss, but it was clear and direct.

So far, Khaled hasn’t responded. The two have worked together in the past, so fans are wondering what went wrong, or in other words, Wthelly. This isn’t the first time Khaled has had issues with other big names recently. Earlier this year, he announced that Drake would appear twice on his new album, *Aalam of God*, but quickly deleted the post after Drake made a comment that hinted there was some miscommunication.

Khaled’s upcoming album has been getting a lot of attention. He dropped a dramatic trailer for it, starring Anthony Ramos and Mark Wahlberg. He also called it his “Black Album,” referencing JAY-Z’s 2003 album, which was supposed to be his last, before he came back in 2006 with “Kingdom Come“. Kodak, on the other hand, is also dealing with some personal drama. His ex-girlfriend, Mellow Rackz, recently dropped a diss track aimed at him.

With shots being fired from both sides, fans are waiting to see if Khaled claps back, or if this just blows over. Either way, it adds more buzz to Khaled’s album rollout, and keeps Kodak in the headlines.

