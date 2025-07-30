50 Cent Gets Legal Win Regarding Young Buck’s Old G-Unit Debt

50 Cent can finally collect on a debt from his G-Unit days. A judge ruled in his favor regarding the money Young Buck owes him.

As per HipHopDX, 50 Cent recently received favorable news over the money he said he lent Young Buck when he was still signed to his label. Back in 2009 the “Black Gloves” rapper encountered some financial issues due to his overdue taxes. According to 50 Cent, he gave Buck $250,000 so he can get out of the red. Fast forward almost 16 years and the two former collaborators have been engaged in a legal battle over the money. Throughout this time Young Buck has argued this was not a loan but rather an advance against his recording contract based on his third album that the label never released.

A bankruptcy court has ruled that 50 Cent will receive $200,000 to satisfy the debt. Trustee Erica R. Johnson reported that Young Buck’s estate had raised over $1.05 million dollars by liquidating his assets, which included his music catalog, automobiles, property and more. Almost half of the monies raised have already been spent on legal costs and administrative support leaving roughly $600,000 to satisfy debts with creditors, including 50 Cent.

Young Buck has yet to formally comment on the matter. 50 Cent infamously recorded a phone conversation with Young Buck where the two discuss the money he owed Fif, his tax woes and more. You can listen to it below.

