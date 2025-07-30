Rapper Ksoo’s Own Father Testifies Against Him In Court, Calls His Son The Shooter

Source: @ksoo23x / IG

Jacksonville rapper Ksoo, whose real name is Hakeem Robinson, is on trial for the 2020 murder of Charles McCormick.

On Monday, his father, Abdul Robinson Sr., took the stand and told the court that Ksoo was the shooter. This supports what he already said in a 2023 deposition, where he agreed to testify against his own son as part of a plea deal. A key piece of evidence in the case is a video from a dash camera on a witness’s truck.

It shows the moment McCormick was shot. The defense argues that the shooter in the video is too tall and heavy to be Ksoo. But the state disagrees and says Ksoo cannot be ruled out. Abdul Robinson Sr. said he knows it’s his son in the video because he can recognize his own kids.

During the deposition, Ksoo’s lawyer asked Robinson Sr. if he thought sending his sons to prison for life was worse than death. After some confusion, he admitted that it was. Still, he chose to testify and told the court that his son was the person in the video. Robinson Sr. also admitted to helping others burn the clothes worn during the crime. He pleaded guilty to being an accessory in this case.

Ksoo also pleaded guilty in another case where a hired hitman missed the target and killed a man named David Rothermel, who was riding a bike.

As part of his deal with prosecutors, Robinson Sr. agreed to testify in exchange for a lighter sentence of 76 months. He has already served most of that time and could be released in less than a year. His testimony could be a turning point in Ksoo’s trial and may strongly impact the outcome.

