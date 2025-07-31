News

Gilbert Arenas Posts $50K Bond After Gambling Arrest

Hibachi Free: Gilbert Arenas Posts $50K Bond, Leaves Jail After Gambling Arrest

Gilbert Arenas was arrested this week after federal prosecutors alleged that he ran a high-stakes illegal gambling ring.

Published on July 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Gilbert Arenas was arrested earlier this week after federal prosecutors alleged that he used his California mansion to host illegal high-stakes gambling events along with a handful of others. On Wednesday (July 30), Gilbert Arenas pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted a $50,000 bond, sharing the moment via social media.

Gilbert Arenas, 43, was accused along with five others of using his Encino mansion. Among the accused is an alleged member of an Israeli crime mob, as noted in a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

More from the Justice Department:

Related Stories

Arenas, 43, a.k.a. “Agent Zero,” of Woodland Hills, is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance and be arraigned this afternoon in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Also charged in the indictment and arrested today in connection with the illegal gambling business charges are:

Yevgeni Gershman, 49, a.k.a. “Giora,” of Woodland Hills; a suspected organized crime figure from Israel;
Evgenni Tourevski, 48, a.k.a. “Eugene,” of Tarzana;
Allan Austria, 52, a.k.a. “Elica,” of West Hills;
Yarin Cohen, 27, a.k.a. “YC,” of Tarzana; and
Ievgen Krachun, 43, of Tarzana.

Each of these defendants is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business. Their initial appearances and arraignments are scheduled for this afternoon in United States District Court in Los Angeles.

Taking the social media, Arenas, known for his jovial personality and joking nature, was filmed leaving a detention facility as a woman filming the moment is heard offscreen. As he bounded down the steps dancing, Arenas can be heard saying, “Can’t hold me.”

A court date regarding the matter was not shared in the Justice Department’s press release.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Hibachi Free: Gilbert Arenas Posts $50K Bond, Leaves Jail After Gambling Arrest  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close