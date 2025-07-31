Shannon Sharpe Breaks Silence On ESPN Firing In Wake Of Sexual Assault Settlement

Shannon Sharpe has broken his silence in the wake of settling a sexual assault lawsuit to the tune of $50 million with a woman he met in 2023 who was 19 at the time. During an episode of his Nightcap program, Shannon Sharpe spoke about his firing from ESPN and expressed remorse that the news would overshadow his brother, Sterling Sharpe, entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame this coming weekend.

On Wednesday (July 30), Shannon Sharpe opened up his Nightcap broadcast by addressing ESPN letting him go after settling the explosive sexual assault lawsuit with the unnamed woman whom he met in a gym in 2023. Tony Buzbee represented the woman and agreed with Sharpe that while the relationship was consensual, it was “tumultuous.”

“I’m sure everybody has heard the news by now that I will not be returning to ESPN,” Sharpe began. “I found out this information a little earlier in the week, and really, the only thing I really asked was ‘Guys can we wait until Monday?’ My brother [Sterling Sharpe] is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really want it to be about him.”

Sharpe goes on to explain that his older brother, who had a brilliant career cut short by injury, supported his younger sibling and said that they’re moving ahead despite what the headlines will certainly point to. Sharpe has not appeared on ESPN since April, when news of the lawsuit first broke.

