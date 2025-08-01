Ksoo & ATK Scotty Found Guilty In Jacksonville Rapper Lil’ Buck Murder

Ksoo, a Jacksonville rapper, and ATK Scotty, both alleged to be gang members, were found guilty in the 2020 murder of local rapper Lil’ Buck in retaliation for a diss track aimed at Ksoo’s half-brother. According to prosecutors, Ksoo and ATK Scotty are allegedly part of the ATK gang.

As reported by local outlet Action News Jax, Ksoo, real name Hakeem Robinson, and ATK Scotty, real name Leroy Whitaker, were both found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of Lil’ Buck, real name Charles McCormick Jr. Robinson and Whitaker allegedly carried out the hit against McCormick over a diss track aimed at Robinson’s half-brother, adding to the famialir tone of violence that the Florida Drill rap scene has become infamous for.

As previously reported, Robinson’s father, Abdul Robinson Sr., testified in court and supported earlier statements that his son was responsible for the shooting. The elder Robinson delivered his testimony in connection with a plea deal, which carries a 76-year sentence, and he has already served a significant portion of the time.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said of the verdicts, “Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap. Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication.”

In addition to the murder verdict, Whitaker was also found guilty of burglary with assault or battery. The pair will be officially sentenced on September 8.

