Rapper Yung Ralph Sparks Concern With Hospital Health Scare Post

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Atlanta rapper Yung Ralph had fans worried after posting a cryptic and emotional message from a hospital bed on Instagram.

Best known for his 2007 hit “Look Like Money” and his verse on Gucci Mane’s classic “Bricks,” Ralph revealed that he’s been dealing with serious health issues he’s ignored for too long.

In his post, Ralph said, “My head been hurtin for years… I been ignoring all the signs that something is wrong. But the Big God stopped by on my bday with a gift & showed me how serious life is.” He explained that he recently got some important news about his condition. While he didn’t go into detail, he stressed how dangerous it could’ve been, possibly a brain bleed, aneurysm, tumor, or cyst.

He went on to say he’s stepping back from everything for a minute to focus on his health, ending with a heartfelt “I love y’all.”

The message hit hard with fans and fellow artists, many of whom flooded the comments with prayers, love, and support. Ralph’s been a staple in Atlanta rap for years, with ties to heavyweights like Gucci Mane, Future, and Rich Homie Quan. Fans are just hoping he takes the time he needs to bounce back stronger.

One thing’s for sure, health is wealth, and Ralph’s courage to speak on it might just help somebody else get checked out, too. We’re keeping the ATL native in our thoughts and wishing him a full and speedy recovery.

