Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Erica Banks was recently arrested at the airport in Atlanta while trying to catch a flight to Houston.

According to reports, security found a gun in her Louis Vuitton bag, and after running the serial number, it turned out the gun was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina. The “Buss It” rapper was arrested and taken to Clayton County Jail on a charge of receiving stolen property. However, she wasn’t there long; she was released just over an hour later.

Banks’ lawyer spoke out, saying she didn’t know the gun was stolen. “When she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen,” the attorney said. “She is not guilty of anything, and when we get to court, our goal is to get the charges dropped so it doesn’t go on her record.”

Erica hasn’t made a statement herself yet, but she’s expected to appear in court soon, according to Fox 5.

This incident comes just weeks after she finished her “Strip Tour,” where she made special one-night appearances dancing at some of the biggest strip clubs in the U.S. The tour got a lot of mixed reactions online, with some people loving it and others not so much. Erica Banks first gained major attention with her viral hit “Buss It,” which blew up on TikTok during the pandemic and had everyone joining the challenge.

While she’s known for her music and flashy appearances, this recent run-in with the law could become a serious issue, unless her legal team is successful in getting the charges dropped.

Texas Rapper Erica Banks Arrested For Allegedly Bringing Stolen Gun To Airport was originally published on hiphopwired.com