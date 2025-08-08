Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Pusha T has made it clear, he’s done working with Kanye West.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the VA rapper looked back on the time they spent making music together under Kanye’s GOOD Music label. While he admits they made some incredible songs, like “So Appalled,” “New God Flow,” and his albums “Daytona” and “It’s Almost Dry“, he says those days are over.

“Just as a rap fan, being there was special,” Pusha said. “We made great things together.” But despite the creative success, their personal relationship has taken a serious hit.

In another interview with GQ* Push gave more insight into why things fell apart. “Kanye is a genius,” he said. “But that’s why we don’t get along. He sees through me, and he knows I don’t respect him. He’s shown me his weakest sides, and I don’t have respect for weak people.” That level of honesty makes it clear that the friendship, and any chance of working together again, is over.

Pusha T used to be the president of GOOD Music, but he left the label quietly in 2022. Since then, he’s been focused on something fans have been waiting on for years, a new Clipse album with his brother Malice. The duo, known for their sharp lyrics and street stories, are back with a project called *Let God Sort Em Out*.

The album marks their first full-length release together in over a decade. This time around, they’re bringing both their old energy and some new perspective. Malice, now more focused on his faith, adds a spiritual edge to the music, while Pusha continues to deliver the hard-hitting bars he’s known for.

For fans of classic Clipse, this is more than a comeback, it’s a major moment in hip-hop, with both brothers showing how far they’ve come and what they still have to say.

GOOD Riddance: Pusha T Says He’s Done Working With Kanye West was originally published on hiphopwired.com