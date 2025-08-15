Racist MAGA Host Dragged Out Of Jasmine Crockett Town Hall After Calling Her A ‘Fake Ghetto Hoodrat!’

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

MAGA is utterly obsessed with Jasmine Crockett. It seems like every time she speaks, they lose their ever-loving minds.

During a town hall event in Dallas on Thursday night, two MAGA influencers were dragged out of the room after one of them went on a rant, yelling racist remarks at the Texas Democrat.

According to reports, right-wing internet personality and Blaze TV host Sara Gonzales was escorted out of the town hall by security after interrupting the event with racist insults.

“Jasmine, the people of Dallas deserve better than a fake ghetto hoodrat!” shouted Gonzales. “Do they know you’re a spoiled rich kid from Missouri?”

The audience immediately pushed back, booing the woman and telling her to leave the event before she was scooped up and booted by security.

Video of the exchange was posted online by the right-winger to obviously gin up some enthusiasm and support for what seems to be a dying group of loyalists.



But Gonzales wasn’t the only troll of the night. During the same event, another self-proclaimed MAGA-mite interrupted Crockett’s speech to ask, ”Jasmine, why do you hate white people? Why are you racist towards white people?” She was also escorted out of the event.

I confronted Congresswoman @JasmineForUS for being racist towards white people ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/b8qKE158Q5 — blonde conservative (@blondeconserv1) August 15, 2025



Jasmine Crockett has been extremely critical of Trump, his administration, and the Republican Party since Trump took office in January. She hasn’t held back while discussing the administration’s authoritarian tactics, from consolidating the president’s power to gerrymandering in Texas, even calling Trump a “Temu Hitler.”



It’s been her brash and upfront approach to calling out Trump that has always left her on the minds of MAGA pundits, so much so that they can’t help but keep her name on their tongues.

Fox News host Jessie Waters even had the nerve to bring Crockett’s personal life into a political discussion, weirdly offering to hook her up with one of his “white” friends.



“I’m trying to figure out what makes her tick. I think I can set her up with someone. I know a guy in D.C. — he’s white, hopefully that’s not a problem — but he will make her happy,” Watters continued. “And maybe then she will not hate everybody else besides herself so much.”



It’s obvious MAGA is obsessed with Jasmine Crockett because they are threatened by her and for good reason; she is well-liked in Democratic circles.



As NewsOne previously reported, polling released by the National Republican Senatorial Committee shows Crockett leading Democrats as a potential candidate to challenge incumbent Republican John Cornyn for his seat in the U.S. Senate, with 35% of respondents favoring her over Colin Allred (20%), Beto O’Rourke (13%), and Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro (13%).

Racist MAGA Host Dragged Out Of Jasmine Crockett Town Hall After Calling Her A ‘Fake Ghetto Hoodrat!’ was originally published on newsone.com