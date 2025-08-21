Autopsy Uncovers New Details In Rapper T-Hood’s Death
A new autopsy report has revealed more information about the shooting that killed Atlanta rapper T-Hood earlier this month.
According to the report, released by Gwinnett County police to TMZ, T-Hood was shot multiple times, in the back, stomach, backside, and both legs. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. At the time of his death, T-Hood was dating Kelsie Frost, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.
TMZ also reported that Ky Frost, Kelsie’s brother and the son of Kirk and Rasheeda, is now the main suspect in the shooting.
FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to police for confirmation. Investigators told them the case is being looked at as a self-defense shooting, but full details on what led to the shooting have not been shared. T-Hood’s family is not satisfied with how the investigation is going. On social media, they accused Gwinnett County Police of not doing enough to find out what really happened. They’ve said they won’t stop fighting until justice is served for T-Hood.
A candlelight vigil was held in his memory at Wade Walker Park in Stone Mountain, where fans, friends, and loved ones gathered to honor his life. The case is still under investigation, and many people are watching closely, hoping for answers soon.
Autopsy Uncovers New Details In Rapper T-Hood’s Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com
