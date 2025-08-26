Cardi B Calls Out Grown Men Hating On "Imaginary Playerz"
Cardi B Calls Out Grown Men Hating On Her Single “Imaginary Playerz”
Cardi B’s haters continue to arrive. She recently called out all the grown men who are hating on her new single “Imaginary Playerz.”
As per Complex, Cardi B is once again standing up for herself. In a Spaces chatroom on X, formerly Twitter, the Bronx native addressed all the negative feedback toward her new track. “For people to dog pile on me over one song,” she began. “And when it comes to dog piling, it’s not even just like, ‘Oh well, I don’t like this song,’ because if you don’t like this song, fine, but to come at the way I speak, to make narratives of how I think I am and who the f*** I think I am, to talk about every single piece of me, to bet on my downfall is crazy.”
Cardi went on to specify on where all the criticism is coming from. “There’s grown men that are practically betting for me to lose. Grown-ass men that I ain’t never did nothing to, betting on my downfall,” she continued. “And my thing is with these people, it just be like, when my record do good, when ‘Outside’ did good, people couldn’t believe it.” Bardi went on to add that the hate comes her way no matter what she does. “When I do good, the numbers ain’t real. When I do bad, my career is over. It’s almost ridiculous.”
Cardi B Calls Out Grown Men Hating On Her Single “Imaginary Playerz” was originally published on hiphopwired.com
