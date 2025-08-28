Source: VIEW press / Getty

New York residents may want to keep a lid on their lavish lifestyle these days, as thieves are getting more clever with how they go about pulling off some of their high-stakes heists in the city that never sleeps.

According to Gothamist, a woman living in the Cypress Hill public housing complex in Brooklyn was relieved of more than $200,000 worth of money and jewelry after two men posed as NYCHA employees and entered her home at gunpoint to commit the robbery on Aug. 11. How they knew this particular person was balling while living in the projects is anyone’s guess, but they definitely hit a sweet lick as they made off with $7,000 in cash and roughly $200,000 in jewelry.

Gothamist reports:

Officials said one of the stolen items was an Audemars Piguet watch, which can retail for tens of thousands of dollars. The men fled on foot in an unknown direction, and the woman was not injured during the incident, the NYPD said.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and green sweatpants, while the other was last seen wearing a blue sweater, according to police.

The news comes a month after a man was held up by three masked men who used a stun gun to subdue him before robbing him of $500,000 worth of jewelry this past July in Queens, New York. Needless to say, it seems like the wolves are starving out on these streets, and people are out here looking like food forreal.

No word on how these thieves are targeting their victims these days, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it had anything to do with the flashing of riches on social media. Just sayin.’

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project was originally published on hiphopwired.com