She Ain’t No Diva: Kelly Price Attacks Black Women After Being Trolled Over Appearance 

R&B Diva Kelly Price had some harsh words for the Black women who she says “trolled” her appearance in her comments on social media. What could have been an opportunity to address internet trolling with grace quickly turned into a scathing attack on the very community that has supported her career for decades.

Earlier this week, the R&B Diva took to Instagram Live with a scathing message aimed at trolls who she says have been “nasty and disrespectful” about her looks, starting with the men, saying:

“Any man who feels the right to disrespect a woman who has never done anything to them… you’re a bi**h. And I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

But the real venom was reserved for Black women, calling them “some of the most nasty and disrespectful people on God’s Earth.”

“Black women, you are some of the most nasty, disrespectful people on God’s planet Earth. “The things that you say about other Black women, but you’re an activist, and you are educated and you are this, and you are that, and you are the other,” Kelly Price said.

Leaving no Black woman unscathed, Price set her sights on those she called “DEI hires,” insisting that while some people are “losing jobs,” she “hasn’t lost hers”.

“While you were fighting for people in other cultures to not lose your jobs, I was using my voice,” Price continued. “Find yourself because a degree does not give you class. Find yourself because a degree ain’t going to get your stupid a**in heaven,” Price added. “Find yourself because being a keyboard thug on social media ain’t going to do nothing but get your a** whipped when somebody walk up on you that you don’t even know that’s watching you. I said, what? I said.”

The irony is hard to ignore. Price, whose public reputation has included labels like “difficult, combative,” and, at times, “unbearable”, is attempting to position herself as the victim. Long before the comments on her looks, Price’s character was questioned on national television during her run on R&B Divas: LA.

During the show’s run, fans called out the “Friend of Mine” singer for her relentless bullying of fellow songstress Chante Moore. Price’s behavior was so toxic that Moore later admitted it caused her trauma. Price, of course, blamed “editing” rather than owning up to her actions.

This is not the first time Price has leaned into public spectacle while refusing accountability. When rumors swirled in 2021 that she had gone missing, it was Black women who rallied in prayer and demanded answers—only for it to be revealed that she was “recovering at home” with her boyfriend, dragging us into a group chat we never asked to be part of.

And let’s not forget her call for prayers for Sean “Diddy” Combs, a man who at the time was facing multiple credible allegations of abuse. While actual victims were crying out for justice, Price used her platform to defend him. The selective compassion speaks volumes.

What makes this latest tirade particularly offensive is how it attempts to rewrite the dynamic between Price and her audience. She positions herself as a woman under siege by trolls, but the reality is that she has often wielded her platform to berate, demean, and tear down others—especially women.

Her insistence that Black women are the “most disrespectful people on Earth” ignores the layered reality of a community constantly under attack from systemic racism and misogyny. For Price to use her platform not to uplift but to belittle, while conveniently forgetting her own public mistreatment of others, is hypocrisy at its loudest.

Instead of the read coming across as the clapback heard around the world, Price’s rant fell flat and revealed more about her own insecurities than the supposed cruelty of her critics. If anything, her latest meltdown reinforces why her “diva” reputation persists, not because she is a talented and accomplished woman, but because she continues to wield acrimony as her brand.

