DOJ’s Director Of Operations Claims Republicans, But Not Democrats, Will Be Redacted From Epstein Files

In today’s episode of The Circus Just Keeps On Circusing, an official with the U.S. Department of Justice was caught on camera revealing to a “date” that the Trump administration will redact all of the names of Republican officials and other conservative figures from the infamous files of late billionaire child rapist Jeffrey Epstein, and leave the names of Democrats and liberals unredacted. Now, that official, along with the rest of the Justice Department, is scrambling to do damage control, denying that what was heard in the video is the truth.

It all started with right-wing podcaster James O’Keefe, who, on Thursday, shared the video that featured acting Deputy Chief of Special Operations Joseph Schnitt on a date that reportedly turned out to be a hidden-camera sting set up by O’Keefe, founder of the far-right Project Veritas. The video begins with Schnitt claiming that “thousands and thousands of pages of files” related to Epstein exist, before going into further detail and revealing what the DOJ plans to do with those thousands of pages.

“They’ll redact every Republican or conservative person in those files, leave all the liberal, Democratic people in those files,” he said.

Schnitt also told his date that Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was “transferred to a minimum-security prison too recently, which is against [Federal Bureau of Prisons] policy because she’s a convicted sex offender.”

“They’re offering her something to keep her mouth shut,” he added.

Now, like pretty much all right-wing media talking heads, O’Keefe is a sensationalist grifter — although, to be fair, his video makes the Trump administration look bad, not the anti-Trump side — so it’s understandable that anyone might be reluctant to take any of this at face value. Maybe this Schnitt guy isn’t really a DOJ official. Maybe this video is edited. Maybe it’s AI.

However, the DOJ released a response to the video, one that doesn’t deny Schnitt’s identity or his position in the department, nor does it deny that the video is indeed authentic. Instead, the DOJ simply claims its acting Deputy Chief of Special Operations had nothing to do with the Epstein files review, and he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

“Joseph Schnitt had no role in the Department’s internal review of Epstein materials,” the DOJ said in its statement, which also claimed his comments “have absolutely zero bearing with reality and reflect a total lack of knowledge of the DOJ’s review process.” (A top DOJ operations official doesn’t understand how the DOJ operates, huh? No, no, this administration doesn’t appear to be woefully incompetent and underqualified at all. Not. At. All.)

The Justice Department also posted a screenshot of a letter from Schtitt to his superior in which he appears to admit what he was saying wasn’t true.

“I met a woman named Skylar on Hinge, a dating app, in July 2025; her profile is no longer findable,” Schnitt explained. “We had two dates (August 4 and August 16).

“She gave no clues that she was a reporter or recording our dates,” he continued. “Had I a clue, the first date would have ended immediately and there never would have been a second one. The comments I made were my own personal comments on what I’ve learned in the media and not from anything I’ve done at or learned via work.”

“I recall that she asked if I had any knowledge about Maxwell and I specifically said I only know what’s been reported in the media,” he said.

Setting aside the fact that a DOJ official is now claiming he gets his DOJ information from the “media” like everyone else, exactly which media outlets have reported that the department was redacting Republican names from the Epstein files and leaving in the names of Democrats? (I actually spent about 10 minutes searching for such a report and found nothing. I would have spent more time looking, but that just seemed like a lot of time to waste on something Schnitt so clearly pulled straight out of his hind parts to appease his boss.)

Look, y’all, whether what Schnitt said about the DOJ’s plan to redact Republican identities from the file is true or not, the fact that a top DOJ official is even saying it — and forcing the department to combat the narrative by admitting its top officials don’t know anything — should raise eyebrows and raise at least one question that many of us have been asking:

What the hell is even going on in this administration?

It’s a circus where infinite passengers keep stepping out of the clown car.

Sad!

DOJ’s Director Of Operations Claims Republicans, But Not Democrats, Will Be Redacted From Epstein Files was originally published on newsone.com