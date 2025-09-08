Meek Mill Gets New Iced Out Chain To Honor Lil Snupe
Meek Mill just copped a new iced-out chain honoring Lil Snupe.
The Louisiana rapper signed to Dream Chasers who was tragically killed in 2013 at 18. Meek’s chain is fully iced out and features the Dream Chasers logo, serving as a shining tribute to Snupe’s memory and legacy.
Meek showed off the piece on social media, calling it a way to keep Snupe’s name alive. “Long Live Snupe,” he wrote in the caption. Fans quickly recognized the meaning behind the jewelry, it’s not just about the diamonds, it’s about what Snupe stood for, raw talent, hunger, and heart. April 13, 2025, marked 12 years since Snupe dropped his *RNIC* mixtape, a project that many still call a classic.
Even over a decade later, songs from *RNIC* still hit hard with fans who remember just how real and gifted Snupe was.
In an exclusive conversation with Hip-Hop Wired, Meek shared how he first met Lil Snupe, “I remember leaving out of a college in Louisiana and there was a bunch of kids banging on my window but there was one youngin’ real calm. I told my homie get his CD, I played it on the jet on my way home. The first beat he rapped on was one of my beats. Next time on saw Lil Snupe and he hopped off the Grey Hound 32 hours to Philly. After that I told him cmon’ young’ you rockin’ with us now.”
Long Live Lil Snupe
Meek Mill Gets New Iced Out Chain To Honor Lil Snupe was originally published on hiphopwired.com
