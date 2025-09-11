News

Ms. Williams AKA "Teacher Bae" Says She's Being Body Shamed

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Ms. Williams often shares her fashion looks on her popular Instagram page, and says folks are siimply jealous of her body.

Published on September 11, 2025

Ms. Williams aka Teacher Bae

Ms. Williams, a teacher and rising social media star, has been showcasing her fresh looks while educating the youth, earning her the nickname “Teacher Bae.” However, Ms. Williams says that critics of her “Teacher Bae” posts online are simply jealous of her body and are s haming her for being curvy.

TMZ caught up with Ms. Williams for a quick chat on TMZ Live to discuss her rise in online notoriety due to her looks and her response to the aforementioned critics.

“They’re complaining about my shape. That’s all I see, is shape shaming. That’s it. I don’t see anything else,” Ms. Williams told the hosts of TMZ LIve. She did say that her co-workers and students aren’t put off by her looks and support her fashion statements.

“Everybody loves me. They think I dress nice. I don’t have nothing to say about my students or my staff,” Ms. Williams added.

According to Ms. Williams’ Instagram page, she is a first-year reading teacher at an unnamed school. She is also a proud graduate of Florida State University We’ll share one of her recent posts below.

Photo: Instagram

