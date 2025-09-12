DJ Khaled Keeps It Cordial In Drake, Rick Ross & Future’s Beef
DJ Khaled Keeps It Cordial In Drake, Rick Ross & Future’s Beef
DJ Khaled says he tries to stay out of drama when artists he works with start beefing.
On a recent podcast with Fat Joe and Jadakiss, he explained how he handled things when Drake had beef with Rick Ross and Future in 2024. Even though he’s close with all of them, Khaled kept quiet. “I’m the one who always says, ‘We don’t need that.’ We need love and unity,” he said. “I love Drake, I love Ross, I love Future… Those are my brothers. You can’t question my loyalty.”
After the podcast clip was shared on Instagram, reactions were split. Many online questioned why DJ Khaled has avoided speaking on larger issues, including the violence in Gaza, while others felt the interview itself wasn’t the right platform for him. Khaled, who is of Palestinian descent, has often been called out by fans for not using his massive platform to speak on the struggles of his people. With millions of followers and global influence, many feel his voice could bring more attention to the ongoing crisis.
Instead, Khaled has remained silent, leaving supporters to question his reasons.
Khaled has worked with Drake many times over the years, on hits like “I’m On One” and “No New Friends.” Earlier this year, Khaled said Drake would appear on his new album “Aalam of God” on two songs. But after Drake made a weird comment under the post, Khaled deleted it and hasn’t mentioned it again.
He did drop two singles in August, “Brother” with NBA Youngboy and Post Malone, and “You Remind Me” with a lineup of dancehall stars. This will be Khaled’s first album since “God Did” in 2022.
- HHW Exclusive: Day26 Co-Signs Rising R&B Group WANMOR
- Fivio Foreign Quietly Locked Up Since January for Gun Incident with Woman
- Yella Beezy Charged With Murder In Connection Death of Texas Rapper MO3
- Party With A Purpose: Actor, Organizer Kendrick Sampson’s Birthday Bash Builds Power & Community
- Ye AKA Please Take His Phone Shares Unfinished Version Of ‘Bully’ Album
DJ Khaled Keeps It Cordial In Drake, Rick Ross & Future’s Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Top 10 Hood Beverages
-
Ray J & Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Gained $1.4M In Sales In 6 Weeks
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph On How HIV/AIDS Affected Her Career
-
10 Video Vixens Then & Now [PHOTOS]
-
Musiq Soulchild Finally Reveals What Happened To His Eye
-
10 Best Celebrity Voices On "The Boondocks"
-
Self-Shooter Charleston White Admits To Rape In Disturbing Resurfaced Video
-
Where Are They Now? The Cast Of 1994's "Fresh"