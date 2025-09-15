News

Cardi B Shuts Down NY Pop-Up, Calls Out Label For Being Sleep

Cardi B surprised fans in New York City on Saturday, September 13, with a huge pop-up event at Cloud Deli in Washington Heights to promote her upcoming album "Am I The Drama?".

Published on September 15, 2025

Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty

The massive turnout even shocked Cardi herself, and she wasn’t too happy with how her label, Atlantic Records, handled the situation.

During a livestream at the event, the Bronx-born rapper said her team didn’t plan well enough. “There’s so many people outside,” she said. “I’ll never let Atlantic organize some sh*t like that. They underestimated it.” She explained that the label didn’t expect such a large crowd to show up.

Bardi has strong ties to Washington Heights, where she spent a lot of time growing up. She said the event meant a lot to her personally. “Washington Heights is like my second hood,” she told fans. “For me to see so many people on my block for me, it means a lot to me, more than you guys could ever imagine.”

Even with the chaos, Cardi thanked her fans for showing up and supporting her. She only announced the event a day before, but the turnout proved her popularity in her hometown is still going strong. Popular streamer Fanum also showed up at the event, and he and Cardi said they’re planning a livestream together soon, with some cooking involved and more surprises on the way.

Despite her current divorce, Cardi’s ex, Offset, is still showing support for her upcoming album. With Am I The Drama? dropping on Friday, September 19, fans are eager to see what Cardi brings next.

