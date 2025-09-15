News

Tramell Tillman Won Supporting Actor Drama Emmy, Made History

Tramell Tillman Is First Black Man To Win Supporting Actor Drama Emmy

Tramell Tillman won the award for his performance as Seth Milchick in Apple TV's hit sci-fi mystery series, Severance.

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - The Governors Ball

Tramell Tillman, who stars in Apple TV’s hit science fiction series Severance, made history on Sunday by becoming the first Black man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Tramell Tillman stars as the mysterious yet cheerful Seth Milchick on Severance, and beat out one of his co-stars for the award.

Tramell Tillman, 40, began his acceptance speech quoting his mother, who was in attendance at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, before dedicating his Emmy to her as she tearfully looked on.

“Mama, you were there for me when no one else was and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me, and this is for you,” Tillman said. The Maryland native continued with, “Thank you to the academy. I am full. I am humbled. I am honored. And as my mama would say, ‘Look at God!'”

Nominated in the category were Tillman’s Severance co-stars, Zach Cherry and John Turturro, along with Walter Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Sam Rockwell from the cast of HBO’s White Lotus. James Mardsen was also nominated for his role in Hulu’s Paradise.

Tramell Tillman is the first Black actor in the 77-year history of the Primetime Emmy Awards to win the honor.

Check out BOSSIP’s chat with Tillman below.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Tramell Tillman Is First Black Man To Win Supporting Actor Drama Emmy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Two

Oh! Cardi B Claims Up-And-Coming Female Artists She’s Given Advice To Have Turned Around & 'F***ed My Man'

Bossip
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen Explains End Of Game Decisions

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Candles

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close