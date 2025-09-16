News

Kendrick & SZA Re-Up At No. 1 Off The Strength Of ‘Luther’

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are back at the top of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart with their hit “Luther,” as reported by Forbes.

Published on September 16, 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The track had recently dropped to second place behind BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman’s “All the Way,” but it’s now reclaimed the No. 1 spot, showing that fans just can’t get enough of it.

“Luther” also made it to Billboard’s Top Songs of the Summer list, landing at No. 5. It’s been a huge hit all around, with fans praising both the sound and the chemistry between Kendrick and SZA. This marks another big win for the duo, who continue to shine in the world of Hip-Hop and beyond. Kendrick is having an amazing year overall. 

Earlier this month, he won his second Emmy award for Outstanding Music Direction for his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance. That show was the most-watched halftime show in NFL history, with over 133 million viewers. It was also nominated for several other awards, including Best Variety Special and Best Choreography.

On top of all that, Kendrick and SZA’s Grand National tour, which started in April, has been breaking records. By June, it had already made over $256 million, making it the highest-grossing co-headlining tour ever. The tour has hit cities across the U.S., Europe, and the U.K., with huge crowds at every stop.

Of course, we can’t forget “Not Like Us,” Kendrick’s Drake diss track that took over the Hip-Hop world. The song became one of the biggest and most talked-about diss tracks ever, topping charts and sparking tons of debate. It showed once again why Kendrick is one of the most powerful voices in Hip-Hop today.

