Shocker: Donald Trump A No-Show At Charlie Kirk Vigil

Published on September 17, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Golfing Getaway
Source: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

It seems we are more likely to catch the president at the golf course before we see him at a memorial ceremony. Donald Trump was a no-show at the recent Charlie Kirk vigil.

On Sunday (Sept. 14), a vigil was hosted to honor the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk. While many right-wing supporters expected Donald Trump to be in attendance, he chose to spend his time elsewhere. As per TMZ, the POTUS was actually at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. His staff confirmed that he attended the “Hope Through Education” affair. But interestingly enough, he made it back to the White House that evening around 6:30 while several individuals were lined up at the Kennedy Center, which is not even 2 miles away.

The event was attended by several key figures and MAGA supporters, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. While Donald Trump did not go to the memorial service, he has confirmed he will be in attendance for Charlie Kirk’s funeral in Arizona next weekend. “It’s a very sad weekend in the sense that we lost a great person,” Trump said. “We’re going to Arizona, taking some people with us on Air Force One.”

The alleged Charlie Kirk killer, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with murder. According to Fox News, prosecutors will seek the death penalty. 

 

