Video Director Diane Martel Dies At 63

Diane Martel shot videos for notable Hip-Hop artists such as Gang Starr, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and more over the course of her career.

Published on September 22, 2025

Diane Martel

Diane Martel, a video director responsible for visuals for some of the top Hip-Hop acts of the 1990s before branching out to other genres, has died, according to reports. By way of a statement given by the family, Diane Martel died after battling breast cancer last Thursday.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Diane Martel, a native New Yorker, launched her directing career by helming the visuals for Onyx’s 1993 classic ” Throw Ya Gunz” track. As DJ Premier noted in a moving memorial post for Martel, she also directed Gang Starr’s “Mass Appeal” video. This gave way to directing videos for LL COOL J, Method Man, and a host of other acts of the era.

Martel moved on to other sounds and acts, including working with the likes of Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, and Mariah Carey, among several others. A quick scan of Martel’s IMDB page shows that her final directing gig was for Ciara’s “Ecstasy” track.

The family shared a statement that Rolling Stone published regarding Martel’s passing.

“Diane passed away peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital — surrounded by friends and family — after a long battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her Aunt, Gail Merrifield Papp (wife of Joseph Papp, founder of The Public Theatre), her three beloved, loyal cats (Poki, PopPop, PomPom), and many loving lifetime friends,” read the statement.

Diane Martel was 63.

Photo: @DIANEMARTELLOFF / Diane Martel

